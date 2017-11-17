New legal challenge may yet stall Haverhill housing development

Developers have welcomed a Planning Inspector’s decision to approve the redevelopment of a former care home in Haverhill - although they may yet face a new legal challenge.

Churchill Retirement Living has been granted planning permission for 50 new retirement apartments in Camps Road, on the site of Place Court Retirement Care Home.

They had been denied planning permission by St Edmundsbury Council but the Planning Inspector, Jonathan Price, upheld the company’s appeal against the decision after a hearing in early October.

In addition, Emlor Homes has been granted outline planning permission, after also winning an appeal, for up 17 houses on the site of the former magistrate’s court opposite Place Court.

Emlor Homes and Churchill Retirement Living are working in conjunction on the two schemes.

Andrew Burgess, Group Land & Planning Director of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “This is very positive news for Haverhill, and I would like to thank everyone who has helped towards achieving this result.

“We believe there is a compelling overall housing need in the local area, and helping older people to downsize will free up more family housing for younger people in the area.

“These developments will significantly enhance the character and appearance of the area and make a more efficient use of two very sustainably located sites.”

A council spokesperson said: “We are in the process of considering our legal position with regards to any grounds for challenge.

“We have just received the decisions and have a six week period in which to challenge, if there are grounds to do so.”

The new privately-owned apartments would provide attractive, high quality, secure, self-contained accommodation in landscaped grounds.

As with all Churchill developments, owners would have the benefits of a 24 hour careline, owners’ lounge and guest suite, and the services of a lodge manager provided by Millstream Management Services.

With less to worry about, owners would have more time to do the things they enjoy, such as having family or friends to stay in the development’s well-appointed guest suite, enjoying a chat with neighbours, or attending one of the regular social events in the comfortable owners’ lounge.