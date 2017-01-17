New owners for the Haverhill Echo

The Haverhill Echo is now under the new ownership of Iliffe Media.

The family-owned independent publisher completed the acquisition of 13 newspaper titles and their websites and editions from Johnston Press today.

Ricky Allan. Picture: Keith Heppell ANL-170114-204718001

The deal, first announced in December, was subject to shareholder approval in Johnston Press, which has now been concluded.

The purchase also includes the Bury Free Press, Lynn News, Fenland Citizen, Diss Express, Newmarket Journal, Suffolk Free Press, Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times, Bourne Local, Grantham Journal, Spalding Guardian and Lincs Free Press.

All the newspapers will be printed at Iliffe Print Cambridge from next week.

Edward Iliffe, chief executive of Iliffe Media, said: “We are delighted to have concluded the acquisition of these well respected local newspapers.

“Iliffe Media, with its long heritage as an independent family-run media business, firmly believes in the future of local newspaper publishing across all platforms and as such, we now look forward to working in a positive way with our new colleagues and the communities they serve.”

Ricky Allan, currently managing director of Iliffe Media’s Cambridge Independent newspaper, will take additional responsibility for the titles in Bury, Newmarket, Diss, Haverhill and Sudbury, while Richard Parkinson will be managing director for the titles in King’s Lynn, Wisbech, Spalding, Grantham, Stamford and Rutland.

The Iliffe family’s publishing heritage dates back to 1879.

Edward Iliffe established Iliffe Media in 2016 and the new company began publishing the Cambridge Independent in September.

The paper has received excellent feedback for its positive approach to the community, its fresh content and high-quality design. The paper is supported by a website - www.cambridgeindependent.co.uk - and an app for iOS and Android platforms.

More information on the titles can be found at www.iliffemedia.co.uk