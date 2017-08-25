New project adds drama to your trip down to the local pub

A new project is being promoted by arts and community development charity Creative Arts East that brings new life - and drama - into community pubs.

The ‘Inn Crowd’ offers pub landlords the opportunity to attract new customers by providing high quality, professional entertainment inspired by the spoken word, and Creative Arts East is on the look-out for community focussed pubs to be part of this exciting venture.

‘Inn Crowd’ was launched earlier this year with funding from Arts Council England, and Creative Arts East and its partners now have a selection of the best spoken-word inspired performances from international artists across the UK, to offer to landlords at a heavily subsidised rate (from £100 to £200).

This enables local pubs to give their clients something different, and draw in new visitors.

So far results are showing an average increase in takings of 66 per cent on performance nights and the shows have received great feedback from both landlords and audience.

Creative Arts East supports pubs through the process from the initial booking to final performance, helping them decide which event will best suit them, their venue and audience, and gives expert advice on how to market the event, also helping to raise the pub’s profile.

The scheme is unique as it also supports artists to gain valuable insight into rural communities and provides a platform for them to tour their shows to a whole new audience.

Shows coming soon to a pub near you include: BBC Slam Champion and Best Spoken Word award winner Sophia Walker with ‘Around the World in 8 Mistakes’, BBC Radio 4 and Radio Times pick of the day John Osbourne and his show ‘John Peel’s Shed’ and Edinburgh Festival favourite James Rowland and his hit show ‘Team Viking’.

For further information on how to get involved with ‘Inn Crowd’ contact Karen Kidman on 01953 713390 or karen@creativeartseast.co.uk and for information on all Creative Arts Events go to: www.creativeartseast.co.uk/whats-on