NHS Trust develop new role to boost its use of digital technology

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has appointed its first Chief Clinical Information Officer - a new role that has been developed to boost the use of technology within the trust.

Dr Toral Thomas, a Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist who has worked in the Trust’s secure services for the past two years, took up the post last week and will split his time between his new role and his existing clinical duties.

“I am looking forward to helping our Trust use technology to maximize the time we spend working with our service users,” he said.

“The technology will not replace the kindness and dedicated service we provide, but will hopefully serve to enhance it. In my new role I want to help take the great ideas which staff have on the clinical frontline forward and find ways to share some of the fantastic practice that happens every day throughout our Trust.”

Dr Thomas will be responsible for improving the trust’s electronic patient record, expanding electronic prescribing across the trust to improve safety and analysing the way data is collected and outcomes monitored.

Dr Bohdan Solomka, Medical Director with the Trust, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Toral as our first CCIO. It is an important role which we have been planning to introduce for some time and directly responds to some of the points raised by the CQC during its latest inspection.

“Toral will focus on what we can to do help our frontline clinicians use technology to improve the quality of everything we do and the care which our patients receive. He will act as a conduit between IT team and our frontline clinicians, who use the systems every day, and will feedback their views on our current systems as well as ideas for improvements.

“We look forward to working closely with him over the coming months and years to improve our systems and ultimately the care our patients receive.”