Nominate your town hero

Do you know someone who selflessly volunteers to help others less fortunate or in need?

Or maybe you run, or know someone, who runs a business that generously gives back to their local community.

The Haverhill Heroes, run by Castle Manor Academy and supported by the Haverhill Echo, has six awards up for grabs with the Echo this week shining the spotlight on the ‘Business in the Community’ and ‘Volunteer in the Community’ categories.

The volunteer award, sponsored by Sarand, looks to recognise an individual, team of people, charity or workplace who have selflessly volunteered to help their community. Last year, it was won by Ben Mayes, a volunteer at REACH who had regularly supported Haverhill’s Foodbank.

The Business in the Community award, sponsored by The Firepit Company, salutes a company or businessperson who engage staff and their local community. TVL Video picked up the accolade last year in recognition of its three decades in the town.

Now in its second year, the Haverhill Heroes awards is organised by Year 7 students at Castle Manor Academy to celebrate the best in the town and its surrounding area.

Other awards include highlighting the achievements of young people in the town, sporting heroes, businesses who promote local produce and an ‘Act of Kindness’ award.

Nominations are open now with the awards evening, run in conjunction with the Haverhill Echo, held at the Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 12.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 23, with all finalists invited to the awards evening.

To submit your nomination, use the form printed each week in the Haverhill Echo and post to Haverhill Heroes, Castle Manor Academy, Eastern Avenue, Haverhill, CB9 9JE. Or email your entry to barry.peters@iliffepublishing.co.uk

THE AWARD CATEGORIES

Business in the Community Award

This award recognises businesses, and business people, who innovate and engage staff and the local community through their work.

Volunteer in the Community Award

Do you know an individual person, team of people, charity or workplace who have selflessly volunteered to help their community or someone less fortunate and in need? This is a great chance to recognise or say thank you to a very special volunteer in the Haverhill area.

Young Person’s Award

We are looking for a young person who has done something incredible in their community or has achieved something significant academically or through a talent. Or maybe they have had to overcome illness, a disability or personal circumstances that would be testing to any one of any age.

Sporting Award

This award recognise an individual sports person, or a sporting team, who have achieved something in relation to any type of sport. This can also include coaches, managers as well as the players themselves and is applicable at every level from children to adults, sports clubs to school teams.

Local food produce

Suffolk is home to some wonderful local food produce. We want to celebrate some of the extraordinary efforts, skills and achievements of those who are bringing delicious and healthy Suffolk food to our doors. This award recognises those individuals, or businesses, who are using Suffolk produce or who are creating food in Suffolk.

Act of Kindness Award

The purpose of this award is to recognise someone in our community who has gone above and beyond to help others. It is someone who, without asking or wanting anything in return, has given their time or their resources to support someone else in need. Their act of kindness deserves recognition. Please nominate them.