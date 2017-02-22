Old hand Terry to be St Edmundsbury’s new mayor

St Edmundsbury’s next mayor will be current deputy mayor Terry Clements, who has been a councillor since 1983.

When the choice was announced at last night’s full council meeting the longest serving councillor joked: “I’d like to thank the committee for having faith in me after such a short time on the council.”

The deputy mayor for 2017 will be Margaret Marks, whose councillor husband Tim died last January. She said: “What I’ve learned about this council is how together and supportive it is. It will be my great pleasure to support you.”