Owner pleads guilty in connection with death of three-year-old from dog attack

A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of three year-old Dexter Neal who was attacked by a dog in Halstead.

Jade Dunne, 29, of Colchester (formally of Parker Way, Halstead) had been charged following the incident at her home on August 18, 2016.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court today, she pleaded guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control resulting in death.

She is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, May 16.

The dog, an American Bulldog called Ruby, has since been destroyed.