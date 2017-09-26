Parkrun all set to make its debut in Clare

Clare Castle Country Park will host its first ever parkrun on Saturday, starting at 9am.

Events are run by volunteers, participation is free of charge and the events are open to both children and adults. Each run usually lasts no more than one hour.

Runners need to register via www.parkrun.org.uk and their results in each event are processed later and uploaded online.

Clare’s parkrun is the brainchild of Sarah Bevan, who said: “We wanted to give something back to our local community.

“It has become patently obvious that Clare has a growing coterie with aspirations of improving health as well as engaging more socially with others in the area.”

“The Clare parkrun committee have enjoyed running for many years and after taking part in parkruns in other areas and developed into an enjoyable hobby.

“This affirmed how parkrun improved our overall fitness and wellbeing and we are thrilled to now have the opportunity to be able to share this with other like-minded people within the local area.”

“Each parkrun event is run entirely by volunteers”, says Sarah. “We’ve been delighted that so many local people have been prepared to give up time to train as a volunteer and be there to meet the strict safety and operational requirements of parkrun for each event.”

The parkrun events in Clare will take place within Clare Castle Country Park itself and with a course comprising of three approved laps starting and ending at the Clare Park Centre.

The course will be checked prior to every run to ensure strict safety standards are met and no damage done to the Park’s paths, habitats or wider environment.

Each run will start every Saturday at 9am. For further information visit

http://www.parkrun.org.uk/clarecastle/