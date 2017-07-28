Parties await Steeple Bumpstead planning inquiry decision

The result of a public planning inquiry held into the refusal of an application to build 65 houses in Finchingfield Road, Steeple Bumpstead, is expected to be announced in between five to nine weeks time.

The inquiry ended yesterday after six days in Braintree and heard evidence from Gladman Developments, the appellant, the local authority, Braintree District Council and the campaign group opposing the development, Hands off Steeple Bumpstead (HOSB).

The key points examined were the impact of the development on the landscape, how it would effect the heritage of the village and the transport issues connected to the proposal.

HOSB believe the development is unsustainable and will damage the local landscape and heritage as well as failing to meet sustainable criteria in respect of local transport.