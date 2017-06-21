Party in the Park 2017 at Clare Castle Country Park

Clare’s ‘Party in the Park’ is on July 1 and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The event at Clare Castle Country Park and will be open from noon until 6pm.

The very popular 'Party in the Park' in Clare is set to host more demonstrations and activities than ever this year.

Plenty of activities and displays will be on site including Morris dancing, majorettes, games, stalls, crafts, falconry, a dog show, tombola and a raffle.

The all family event will also have live music from Jerimiah Marques and the Blue Aces and the Drive In’s band,

plenty of food and drink options too including a hog roast and barbecue, a beer tent, strawberries and cream, pizzas, mac ’n’ cheese, candy floss, an ice cream van or two and a tea tent.

There will be lots to keep the children entertained like donkey rides, Punch and Judy show, petting animals, vintage cars and roundabouts.

Entry is free and there will be extra free parking at Stour Valley Community School car park.

‘Party in the Park 2017’ in on Saturday, July 1 from noon until 6pm.

for more information and updates these can be found on the Clare Community Association website, go to www.clareca.org.uk