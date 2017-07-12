Party time for Haverhill school leavers

Students at Castle Manor and Samuel Ward academies in Haverhill celebrated their last year in style with prom nights.

The Year 11 students enjoyed a night of glitz and glamour, Castle Manor at Chilford Hall and Samuel Ward at Haverhill Arts Centre.

Dressed to impress and arriving in an assortment of equally glamorous vehicles, the evenings were both declared a big success.

Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher at Castle Manor, said: “It was a joy to see the students dressed up for the evening.

“They all looked wonderful in their ball gowns and suits and everyone made a fantastic effort to look their best.

“It was also fantastic to have such a large number of parents, relatives and friends at the event to watch the students arrive.

“I would like to thank Giulietta Cianciola, achievement leader for Year 11, for all her hard work in making the event such a success.

“It was a great way to celebrate all they have achieved during their time at the school.”

Kath Just, headteacher at Samuel Ward, said: “It was wonderful seeing how everyone had made such an effort on the night.

“It was a great occasion and a great celebration of everyone’s hard work. I would like to thank everyone who supported the event and made it such a special night.”