Pharmacy among first to achieve accolade

The team at Clare Pharmacy is celebrating after achieving Healthy Living Pharmacy status, delivering enhanced face to face support to keep people healthy.

The accolade is endorsed by Public Health England and demonstrates a pharmacy’s commitment to providing proactive support.

Suffolk’s public health team funds training and development for pharmacies to become Healthy Living Pharmacies. Clare Pharmacy is among Suffolk’s first to receive the certificate.

Suffolk county councillor Mary Evans, who presented the team with their certificate of accreditation, said: “I have had first-hand experience of the professionalism and pride that the Clare pharmacy team demonstrate in their work.

“By delivering more services from the pharmacy, in addition to the more traditional offerings residents will be supported to live healthily and well.”