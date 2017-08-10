Plans afoot to topple ‘tower’ and revamp part of Haverhill High Street

The appearance of part of Haverhill’s High Street could be transformed if plans submitted by the town council get the go ahead.

The council has put a planning application in to St Edmundsbury Council to replace the three-sided, 5.5metre high advertising tower that currently stands in front of the arts centre with a 3metre high dual-sided illuminated digital display unit on a black granite plinth.

The advertising tower, bicycle hoops and planters as they currently are outside Haverhill Arts Centre

As part of the proposals, three bike hoops, two planters and three bollards that are currently outside the arts centre would also be removed and replaced with three black granite block seats.

The three bicycle hoops would be moved next to the advertising display and be changed to the same design of those outside Poundstretcher in Jubilee Walk and one of the bollards would be repositioned.

Behind the proposal is a wish to improve the appearance of the area, as Cllr Pat Hanlon, who chairs the town council’s planning committee, explained.

He said: “It’s been brought up at full council and we’ve said it needs doing, it needs updating. That’s too huge and just putting adverts on there is too much.

“We want to advertise what’s going on in the arts centre as well as in the café, so that people actually know there is a café in there

“The massive thing that’s there at the moment, it’s a bit outdated and it’s a problem changing things all the time, so this is more modern. It’s quite nice looking.

“People are saying that the thing that’s there at the moment is quite ugly.”

The town council’s planning committee met on Tuesday and decided to defer discussing the application until town clerk Colin Poole has provided more clarity on exactly where the safety bollards and bike hoops would be placed when moved.

With Mr Poole currently away on holiday the issue will next be discussed at the August 29 planning committee.

Cllr Hanlon added: “I think it will just open the area up and make it a lot nicer.

“The problem with the planters is that they do block the view of the arts centre.

“I think in general a lot of people don’t like that thing (tower) there, they think it’s too large so maybe it will enhance the area. I think it will anyway.”