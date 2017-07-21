Plenty of free summer fun to come in Haverhill

The summer programme of Haverhill Town Council’s free events starts next week.

The schedule begins on Wednesday with the annual Big Day Out from 10am to 4pm on the Recreation Ground.

It will be full of fun activities and information stalls from local organisations.

New attractions include a travelator, looping bikes, last man standing and a sprint tunnel. These will join old favourites such as bungee trampolines, climbing wall and the kid’s inflatable world.

The event and the activities are free but visitors are asked to go to the bandstand on arrival and collect a wristband which will enable them to take part in the fun.

On Wednesday, August 2 from 11am to 3pm, East Town Park is hosting The Picnic in the Park.

There will be free performances of Dogs Don’t Do Ballet by The Little Blue Monster Theatre Company at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

There will also be free workshops including clay modelling, dance, drums, junk jewellery, mini gardening and Giant Wooden Games.

There will also be two other Community Fun Days in town.

The New Croft is holding a Chalkstone Fun Day on Wednesday, August 9 from 11am and on Wednesday, August 16 the Leiston Community Centre hosts the Clements Fun Day from 11am to 3pm.

The summer holidays also sees the return of the free Tribute Nights in the Market Square on Saturday, August 6 and Saturday August 20.

Nick Keeble , arts and leisure manager, said: “The activities promoted by Haverhill Town Council over the summer give everyone the chance to come out and have a good time.

“The Community Fun Days focus is on families with younger children while The Big Day Out will features some challenging activities never before seen in the town.

“The summer has already got off to a great start with thousands attending the Street Festival, the Beer Festival, the Vehicle Rally and The Summer Bash.

“We aim to keep the fun going until the end of the summer holidays.

“All of the activities listed here are free to attend but we will have voluntary donation buckets for those who would like to make a contribution to offset the costs of putting the events on.

To get a Summer in Haverhill brochure which details all these events and more going on in the town call the Haverhill Arts Centre box office on 01440 714140 or go to Haverhill Town Council website.