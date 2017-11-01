Plenty of ghastly sights at Haverhill Halloween Trail

The annual Halloween Trail at East Town Park on Friday saw over 3,000 people turn up to be spooked.

Many people dressed up and the feedback for the Haverhill Town Council organised event was very positive, with comments on Facebook including: “Our Town Council are amazing they do so much for the town especially for the kids in summer hols and on occasions like this.

Halloween trail

“Also music nights on the square sat nights through the summer, all free I might add.”

Another comment said: “A few quid in the pot from each family is a cheap night out and will hopefully keep these things going.”

More than £1,000 was raised through donations.

Nick Keeble, Arts and Leisure Manager for the town council, said: “We would like to thank the people of Haverhill for being so generous and for showing their support through the donations they gave.

“Everything raised goes towards putting on future events in town.

“I would also like to thank the Friends of East Town Park and the Army Cadets for their sterling service on the night.”