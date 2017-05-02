Plenty to toast after inaugural Haverhill Beer Weekend

An estimated 450 visitors helped to make the first ever Haverhill Beer Weekend a successful one for its organisers.

The beer festival was staged at Haverhill Arts Centre last Friday, Saturday and on Sunday.

Haverhill Beer Festival at the Arts centre. Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

It was organised by Haverhill Town Council in partnership with Nethergate Brewery and the council’s arts manager, Nick Keeble said the feedback from those who attended - a figure he put at 450 over the three days - was encouraging.

Nick, who thanked the CAMRA West Suffolk and Border chairman, Martin Bate, for his advice and help in setting up the event, said: “We were very pleased with how it ran and we were pretty spot on as far as our estimate of how much beer we needed.

“Of the 13 we had on we had run out of six of them and the others were on their last legs.

“We will go back to the town council and say there was generally great feedback and we would like to go back to running it on the May Day weekend next year.

Martin Bate, Chairman of the West Suffolk chapter of CAMRA pictured at the Haverhill Beer Festival at the Arts centre. Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

“It was good working with Nethergate, we were very pleased with that relationship and we’ve made links to CAMRA.”