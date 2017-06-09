Police appeal for help to find missing Haverhill man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 24-year-old man from Haverhill.

Stephen Pryce was last seen in the Burton End, Haverhill area at around 10pm yesterday (Thursday, June 8) and has not been seen since.

Stephen is described as white, with short, dark brown hair and he is of slim build. When he was last seen he was wearing a camo style hoodie, dark blue jogging bottoms and a baseball cap.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Stephen or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.