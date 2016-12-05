Police appeal to trace missing 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds.

Samuel Creed was last seen in Bury town centre at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, December 4).

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build, with short blonde spiky hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue/purple hooded top, dark jogging bottoms, black shoes and electric blue headphones.

Police are concerned for Samuel’s welfare and it is believed that he may have left Bury on a train.

Anyone who believes that they have seen Samuel, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds police station on 101.