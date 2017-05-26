Police detain seven migrants in Haverhill

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were detained in Haverhill on Thursday.

Suffolk Police were called at 5.15pm to reports a lorry had arrived at a business premises in Iceni Way with suspected migrants inside.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and seven people were found inside. They were detained, received appropriate medical care and immigration authorities were notified.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said they presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals and were taken into custody on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

She added: “One man remains in custody, a claimed minor has been passed to social services to be age-assessed and a family of five was taken into temporary accommodation.

“All of their cases will be progressed in line with the immigration rules.”