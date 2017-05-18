Police hunt man after 10-year-old grabbed

Police are hunting for a man who grabbed a 10-year-old boy and tried to pull down his trousers yesterday afternoon.

The boy was approached at about 4.10pm in Greenfields Way, Haverhill.

The boy ran home to report that a man had ran up behind him, grabbed his back and tried to pull down his trousers.

The boy had been close to the primary school and the doctors surgery when the incident happened and police are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 3.15pm and 4.30pm to come forward.

The man is described as black, possibly in his 30s or 40s, of average build and wearing a dark coat and jeans.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to talk to anyone who was there, regardless of whether you think you saw anything or not, and would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man meeting this description in the area around this time this afternoon.”

Call west Suffolk CID on 101, quoting CAD number 314 of Wednesday May 17.