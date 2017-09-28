Police issue warning after overnight spate of van break-ins

Police are appealing for information, and are reminding drivers not to leave valuable items in vehicles, after a number of thefts from Transit vans in Haverhill earlier this week.

There were four offences, all of which took place overnight between Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26 at addresses in Monarch Close, Spindle Road, Sorrel Walk and Bramble Close in the town.

In some of the incidents doors to the vehicles were forced and tools taken.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in any of these areas overnight from Monday to Tuesday to come forward and are asking anyone with information about those responsible to get in touch.

If you can help please call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 63268/17.

Officers are also urging drivers of vehicles – particularly vans – to remove valuables from their vehicles when leaving them unattended.