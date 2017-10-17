Police officer injured in Haverhill traffic incident

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a collision in Haverhill.

Police were called at approximately 5pm on Saturday, October 14, following reports of a collision in Withersfield Road in which three vehicles were damaged and which closed the road between the Eastern Avenue and Western Avenue junctions.

An officer assisting in directing traffic around the incident was then struck by another vehicle travelling at low speed. The driver stopped at the scene and will be interviewed in due course.

The officer attended Addenbrookes Hospital for assessment and was later discharged with minor injuries to his foot.

There were no other injuries and the road fully reopened at approximately 6.50pm.