Police release CCTV images of 12 potential witnesses who may hold key to finding Corrie McKeague

Police are releasing CCTV images of 12 potential witnesses who may hold the key to finding missing airman Corrie McKeague.
All of the images show individuals in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am on September 24 who have not yet been traced.
Corrie, 23, was last seen in Brentgovel Street at 3.25am.
Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott is appealing for those pictured to come forward.
She said: “Officers have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV images and then carried out considerable work to identify everyone who was in the area around the time that Corrie disappeared.
“As you’ll see from the images, some are of better quality than others, but it is important that we identify everyone who was in the area in the early hours of Saturday 24 September, as someone could, unknowingly, hold a clue that can help us find Corrie.
“It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it’s possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist but we are trying to rule out possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you.
“It has been a painstaking process first to go through the footage – hundreds of hours worth - and then to identify those in the area. All the work we have done is being checked and re-checked and this remains a complex enquiry, which we continue to work on to progress so we can find Corrie and give his family the answers they need.”
Anyone who can identify any of these individuals is asked to call the incident room on 01473 782019.