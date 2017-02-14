Police seek help in mystery of two Haverhill stabbings

Police called to a ‘possible altercation’ in Haverhill found nothing until two men were admitted to hospital with stab wounds.

They are appealing for information after receiving two calls from members of the public at about 11.20pm last night, Monday February 13, reporting suspicious behaviour, including a possible altercation, in the Marlborough Court and Wellington Terrace area.

Just after midnight Suffolk Police were told Cambridgeshire colleagues had been called to Addenbrooke’s Hospital to reports of a man being admitted with stab wounds.

At the hospital they found two men, one in his late teens, the other in his mid 20s, had been admitted with stab injuries. Both men are said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area of Havehill last night or anyone with information about those involved. Call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting 17558/17 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.