Police seek woman who may have seen man grab 10-year-old in Haverhill

Police hunting a man who grabbed a 10-year-old boy in Haverhill on Wednesday afternoon want to trace a woman who may have seen the incident.

Officers have been working with the 10-year-old since the incidentat about 4pm on Wednesday, May 17.

He told them a man had grabbed him while he was close to the primary school and doctors surgery in the Greenfields Way area and tried to pull his trousers down.

While he was running from the man he saw a woman, described as white, possibly in her 60s, of thin build with long white curly hair who was wearing a pink shirt or top and standing near the pharmacy on the car park side.

Police are keen to speak to her as she may have information that can help the investigation.

Suffolk Police thank all those who have got in touch and provided information so far and are continuing to work to positively identify the man involved who is described as black, possibly in his 30s or 40s, of average build and wearing a dark coat and jeans.

Police continue to ask anyone who was near Greenfields Way between 3.15pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday to come forward, regardless of whether you think you saw anything.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man meeting this description in the area at the time, or anyone with information about who he is.

If you are the potential witness, or if you know who she might be, or if you have any information that may help, call west Suffolk CID on 101, quoting crime number 35705/17.