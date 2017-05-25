Police urge residents to keep homes secure after burglaries in villages

Burglars have targeted homes in two villages and stolen a number of items.

Both break-ins were on Tuesday, 23 May, and are thought to have taken place at some point between 8am and 8pm.

During this time, access was gained to a house in The Green, Little Thurlow, via an insecure door. A search was made and a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Officers are investigating whether this is linked to a second break-in where burglars forced entry into a house in Greys Lane, Barnardiston. Items stolen included a quantity of jewellery and a computer.

Police are urging residents to keep their homes secure to avoid becoming an easy target for thieves. Members of the public are also reminded to activate tracker apps on the computers and mobile phones, and to take photographs of jewellery, to assist in the recovery of stolen goods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting references 36992/17 (Little Thurlow) and 36991/17 (Barnardiston).