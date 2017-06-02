Primary school enters new era as it joins academy trust

A Haverhill primary school has entered a new era after joining a well known academy trust.

Clements Primary Academy becomes the 16th school across west Suffolk to join the Haverhill-based Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

Sam Gallacher, acting headteacher at the school, said there were huge positives in the move for both staff and the 300 pupils.

He said: “We are delighted to be joining the Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

“One of the things we have been impressed with by the trust is how they understand we have our own identity.

“The parents I have spoken to seem excited about the prospect of us joining with the trust and the support we will receive as a result.

“From the feedback we have had from parents, we have been reassured that they trust our judgement to make the right decision.”

The academy trust includes 10 primary schools.

Howard Lay, chief executive of the trust, said: “We’re impressed with the ambition of Clements Primary Academy, its commitment to its local community and determination to achieve the very best for its pupils.

“The school believes in our principles and philosophy of creating a family of interdependent schools and we’re pleased to welcome them into the trust.”

Darren Woodward, director of primary education at the trust, added that they are ‘delighted’ to have Clements Primary on board and it shares the ‘same values’ as all the schools in the trust.