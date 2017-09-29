Proposals for Haverhill Town Hall car park housing scheme will be up for debate

An open event is being held next week to enable people to see draft proposals for the construction of 15 new dwellings in a corner of the Haverhill Town Hall Car Park.

The project team from the planning consultants Ingleton Wood LLP will be on hand to talk to visitors and receive their views during the event at Haverhill Arts Centre between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday, October 5.

Ingleton Wood has been commissioned by Barley Homes (Group) Ltd to submit the planning application, which fills an area of the car park in the corner adjacent to Duddery Hill and Helions Walk, on its behalf.

Barley Homes was incorporated in March 2016 as a company limited by shares, jointly owned by Forest Heath District Council (25 per cent), St Edmundsbury Borough Council (25 per cent) and Suffolk County Council (50 per cent).

With county and district councils facing ever more funding cuts from central Government, Barley Homes was formed to generate capital and revenue income for the councils through the development of new housing for sale and rent, on land owned by one of the councils.

Harry Ramsey, one of Ingleton Wood planners working on the proposal, said the make up of the development in terms of the size of each dwelling is still ‘fairly fluid’ and the number of car parking spaces that would be lost is also not yet confirmed,

A survey of the town centre car parks has previously found they are only at 40 per cent capacity.

Mr Ramsey said: “Nothing has been finalised yet. At the public consultation there will be boards representing rough views of what it could look like.

“They are only there as rough guidelines so you can get a feel of what they could be.

“We want to consult with the local people and find out what they would like to see, so come along to our consultation event next week and we can have a talk about it.”

The ‘Town Hall Corner’ site is included in the Haverhill Town Centre Masterplan as one of ‘six key development opportunities’.

Under the Masterplan’s Key Design and Development Considerations for the site, it says: “Development of up to two storeys in height will be appropriate on the site having careful regard to neighbouring houses on Duddery Hill and Helions Walk.”