Pupils at Bury St Edmunds school make more than £6,500 in super fast fund-raising drive

An annual super fast fund–raising drive by pupils from a Bury St Edmunds school has raised more than £6,500 for local charities.

Pupils from Horringer Court, part of the Bury St Edmunds All–Through Trust, each year set about raising as much money as possible through cake making, sponsored events and a charity fair.

This year, 370 pupils raised £6,542 for three charities, which each school house chooses having a connection to the cause.

On Tuesday, the pupils presented cheques to their chosen charities at a special church service at St Mary’s Church.

“We reveal the total figure raised at the church service and every year the pupils do amazingly well,” said headteatcher, Tania Johnson.

“Over three days, we estimate they raised the money in under five hours, and are immensely proud of them.”

The pupils raised the mon selling cakes in twenty minutes, running hour–long sponsored events such as a danceathon, as well as holding a three–hour charity fair.

Pupils aged nine to 13 helped raise the money and attended the special service with family, friends and staff.

They also performed for the congregation with music, singing and gymnastics.

Charities receiving the funds were Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre, which helps people with MS, Changing Faces, which supports young people with a disfigurement, and Henry’s Holiday Help, which helps families of children in west Suffolk who have been diagnosed with cancer.