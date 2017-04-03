Pupils at Haverhill school bring history to life

A school-wide series of events aimed at bringing history to life has been hailed a success.

Burton End Primary Academy, in Haverhill, hosted a special history afternoon covering the Victorians, Great Fire of London, Egyptians, Romans, Greeks and World War Two.

Burton End Primary Academy History Day - Year 4 Romans marching on the playground

Highlights included marching on the playground, a street party with authentic 1940s cooking and creative exercises across the various year groups.

Parents were also invited into the classroom on Thursday, March 23 to make historical artefacts with their children and see both creative and visual demonstrations.

Rebecca Loader, deputy head, said it was ‘great’ to be able to show parents all of the pupils’ hard work.