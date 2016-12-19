Pupils finish term in style with creativity and achievement

Schools in the Samuel Ward Academy Trust finished the term in style with a series of creative activities and achievements.

Pupils at Coupals Primary Academy, in Haverhill, have shown the true spirit of Christmas after sending handmade cards to isolated elderly people in their community.

Burton End Primary Academy: Ruby Woodgate and Paige Clifton, both aged 10 ANL-161219-112454001

Every year group designed the cards to send out to people supported by the west Suffolk-based Befriending Service to spread some festive cheer.

The idea was the brainchild of the school’s deputy headteacher, Martha Hughes, who said: “We have a community council at the school who wanted to do something to help local people.

“The whole school took part with pupils in the older classes each producing a card and some of the younger ones producing cards per class. It was a fantastic effort and we are delighted with how they have taken the importance of this on board.”

Amanda Larcombe, volunteer coordinator at The Voluntary Network, which runs the free befriending service, said she was delighted by the ‘wonderful gesture’ of the pupils.

Burton End Primary Academy: Emily Lane (7), Tabitha Carter (art subject leader) and Lydia Lane (10) ANL-161219-112443001

She added: “It is great that these young pupils are thinking so deeply about the elderly. Christmas is meant to be all about giving rather than receiving and the pupils at Coupals Primary Academy have shown a perfect example of that.

“This time of year can be quite lonely for isolated elderly people which is why the Befriending Service, and a wonderful gesture like this, is so important.”

David Maguire, school headteacher, said he was delighted with the response of pupils which also allowed staff to raise awareness in the classroom of the various issues affecting the elderly.

The cards have now been handed to The Voluntary Network which will deliver them personally to the people they support throughout west Suffolk.

Place Farm Primary Academy: Chris Heath (school games organiser) presenting the award to the schools sports captains - Olivia White, Jayden Abbink and Kyle Batterbee (all Year 6) ANL-161219-112517001

To find out more about how you can support the befriending service, please contact The Voluntary Network on 01638 608048 or visit http://www.thevoluntarynetwork.org.

Burton End Primary Academy, in Haverhill, recently held their art exhibition with pupils producing artwork inspired by Brazil, Mexico, France and India.

Sculptures, music and different artistic techniques were all displayed while the exhibition also included work from all year groups including the school nursery which produced Christmas-inspired artwork found on a scavenger hunt.

David Roach, Haverhill mayor who attended the exhibition, said: “It has been absolutely brilliant - we have been taken around the world. It really showcases how talented the pupils are.”

Madeline Vosper, headteacher at Burton End, said: “We want our pupils to show their artistic and creative side and this exhibition is a wonderful way of doing that.

“I have seen over the last few weeks how purposeful the children have been in their activities, as they knew their work would go on display.

“I am really pleased with how hard everyone has worked and I would like to thank all staff and pupils for their efforts.”

Place Farm Primary Academy, in Haverhill, are celebrating after their sporting success was recognised with a Silvermark award.

The school was rewarded for their promotion and commitment to a wide range of sports including success at county-level in basketball, rugby and rounders.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led awards scheme to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition.

Daniel Gudgeon, PE coordinator, said: “We are very proud and delighted that our commitment to sport has been recognised in this way.

“We have developed a good reputation as a sporting school and this is testimony to that and to all the hard work of staff, pupils and parents.

“We try and promote all sports, for boys and girls, through PE lessons as well as after-school, lunch and breakfast clubs.”

Daniel paid particular tribute to PE staff at Castle Manor Academy who regularly lend their expertise to Place Farm pupils.

He added: “We have been very fortunate to have teachers from Castle Manor lead some of our PE lessons and help run different clubs and training sessions for teams.

“This means the pupils are coached, as well as taught, which enhances their skills.”

“All our sport places a real emphasis on playing fair and helping others so the children also gain confidence, leadership skills and sportsmanship.”