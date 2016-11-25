Rain fails to stop play equipment launch in Ridgewell

Ridgewell residents braved torrential rain to attend the unveiling of some newly installed children’s play equipment.

County councillor and leader of Essex County Council, David Finch was welcomed to the site on November 12 to perform the official opening.

Cllr Finch, along with Nick Rouse, chairman of the Hall Improvement Project, as well as a host of villagers, including many excited children came to see some speeches and David cutting the ribbon.

Mr Rouse highlighted the importance of the additions to the site and praised the ‘workmanship and quality’ of the equipment.

The play equipment is just phase one in a three stage plan to improve the site and see it developed into an asset over the next 60 years.

Other plans include essential work, extension and improvement of the existing hall, a gaming area for older children as well as replacement and extension of the range of play equipment for young children.

There is plenty of support from residents for these changes who have seen the site become poorly equipped and under used in recent years.

The plan has been funded by £64,200, from Essex County Council, Braintree Council and the Tom Amos Charity.

The remaining proposals are set to be completed by late 2017.