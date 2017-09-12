Reborn Clare market has lots to offer

Clare monthly market is back this Saturday with tasty foods and live music.

The market made its return after a 20-year-absence last month following calls from local residents and businesses for it to be reinstated.

Together with Clare Town Council, St Edmundsbury Council is supporting the community in bringing about the market’s return.

Saturday’s market will feature at least 16 stalls run by local businesses and community groups and offering everything from Spanish foods to traditional sweets, artisan bread, cheeses, coffees and organic fruit and vegetables.

It takes place on Market Hill from 8.30am to 3.30pm, with live music from 11am to 1pm.

The market takes place on the third Saturday of each month. The next one will be on October 21.

The market offers a free stall to any existing Clare businesses who want to try their hand at market trading and to Clare-based community groups or charities to use for fundraising.

Anyone interested in trading on the market or who wants to enquire about the availability of either of these stalls, should contact Sharon Fairweather, market development officer on 01284 757093 or email sharon.fairweather@westsuffolk.gov.uk.