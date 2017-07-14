Recognise trainee excellence

Apprentices and trainees are the future of all businesses so it is important they are given the encouragement to do well.

So if you know one who is truly outstanding and deserves public recognition, why not nominate them as Apprentice/Trainee of the Year in the Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017?

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

WS Training, the largest private provider in the east of England, is again sponsoring the category in a field of which it has immense experience.

Its chief executive Jane Wood said: “We are proud once again to support the Bury Free Press Business Awards in the Trainee and Apprenticeship category as we value the investment made by businesses supporting the development of skills in the workplace.

“With the changes to the way apprenticeship funding works and the introduction of the employer levy, apprenticeships will have an even greater part to play in training the workforce.

“Highlighting the benefits of these programmes through recognising achievement, is a great way to promote work place training and what it offers to both the individual and employer.”

WS Training has five learning centres and provides commercial training across a large variety of subjects including health and safety, IT and management .

It offers apprenticeships in a range of sectors including management, engineering, insurance, IT, social care and hairdressing.

In addition, its centre for high needs learners, based in Ipswich, offers high quality learning pathways for young people aged 16 to 24 with special educational needs and disabilities.

Nominations for all award categories must be in by August 14 so that our judges can create their short lists and make their final decisions in time for the awards night at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, which closes the 10-day West Suffolk Business Festival on October 13

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Individuals can also be recognised as business leader or employee of the year and awards categories for companies include business of the year and for encouraging green business.

The customer service award is open to individuals or businesses.