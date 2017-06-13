Record ranking reached by Haverhill Silver Band

Competing against 14 of the top bands from across the UK and Europe, it achieved a creditable sixth place.

The result sees the band ranked 76th in the world, its highest ever position, and marks the best run of contesting success in its history.

Rankings are based on performances in local and national competitions.

There are about 1,500 registered brass bands globally and 800 in the UK..

Despite being drawn to follow Brass Band Willebroek, former European and Belgian champions and the favourites to win the competition, Haverhill put in a fine performance of the technically challenging test piece – The Torchbearers by composer Peter Graham.

The band’s next concert in Haverhill will be on September 24 at 7.30pm at Haverhill Arts Centre, when it will be joined by cornet star, Tom Hutchinson, the principal cornet of the world’s number one ranked band, the Cory Band from Wales.

