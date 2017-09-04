Record turnout for Thurlow Fayre

This year’s Thurlow Fayre attracted a record number of visitors and an estimated £5,000 plus for village organisations and charities.

The Fayre’s reputation for putting on a great family day out in fantastic surroundings, aided by widespread publicity and free admission to all children for the first time, helped the record turnout of some 2,500 visitors on Sunday.

Thurlow Fayre Pictured: Sam Green and Vaughen Goldsbrough at the 'Pub; PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Fayre was opened by the Mayor of St Edmundsbury Borough Council and with the committee tinkering with the layout of the site to incorporate extra attractions and exhibits the Recreation Ground was brimming full creating a hive of activity for a fun packed afternoon with lots of side stalls for children to enjoy and an avenue of craft stalls to browse along and car boot for early risers

Large crowds gathered around the ring to watch both Fire & Ice Majorettes and also Lisa Mason School of Dance perform their routines whilst there was a lot of interest in the Majestic Falconry Display as their very well trained falcon had the crowd spellbound as it flew around the tree lined arena before swooping down to its handler from great height

Belchamp Morris Men provided a quintessentially English afternoon with the click of sticks and solo concertinas encouraging ladies from the crowd to join in with their traditional mix of dancing in front of Thurlow Cock beer tent whilst Hadstock Silver Band brought an alternative genteel feeling of a summer afternoon with classic tunes by the WI tea tent

The Fun Dog Show drew record entries from a wide area with Shirley Stephens from Waterhall Kennels kept very busy judging the various classes and very grateful to Petco and We Do Signs & Labels for sponsorship of the show

The Classic Car display saw an interesting gathering of exhibits rarely seen on roads in the local area whilst Haverhill Cycling Club and Haverhill Community First Responders had stalls to make visitors aware of their activities

In The Produce Show the overall winner of the Archer Shield was first time winner and avid gardener Sue Bambridge who resides at Lt Thurlow Green whilst the Margaret Ince Cup presented by Thurlow W.I for the best cheese scones was awarded to a thrilled Martha Hancock and Mary Fenner who also lives in Lt Thurlow had her raffle ticket pulled out as winner of £100 cash first prize

The Fayre Committee would like to thank everyone who came to Thurlow and contributing to making the day a spectacular success, a date for a post Fayre meeting to decide on the distribution of profits will be held after the Village Bonfire Night in November