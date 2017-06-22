Relocation plans for Haverhill GP practice

Suffolk GP Federation has confirmed it wants to move the Christmas Maltings GP Practice from the centre of Haverhill to its sister surgery on the Clements estate.

The federation is applying to NHS England and the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to move all existing services from the Christmas Maltings building in Camps Road to the Clements surgery in Greenfields Way.

The move is expected to happen within the next six months following a formal approval process, including gaining patient feedback.

Dr Nick Rayner, Executive Director of Suffolk GP Federation, said: “We will continue to provide exactly the same services as before.

“Consolidating to just two sites in Clements and Kedington would allow us to focus the resources that we have – and help us to partly address the ongoing difficulties with recruiting new staff.

“This is particularly true for doctors. As a result, our services would be safer because we would have more clinical cover.

“It will also make the practice less complicated to run, which will ultimately make it more sustainable, allowing us to spend more time treating patients and concentrating on providing the best possible care.

“There is enough space at Clements if we use existing rooms more efficiently and also convert some rooms currently used for administrative purposes into other clinical uses.”

Dr Rayner said that in partnership with other healthcare providers they would be exploring alternative uses for the vacated space at Christmas Maltings.

“We understand that patients may have a lot of questions and we would encourage them to contact us,” he added.

“We will continue to keep everyone up to date with how our plans are progressing including starting a formal process to get feedback.

“We will soon be publishing our latest patient newsletter, available from reception, the surgery website or its new Facebook page.”

The CCG confirmed that it has had informal conversations with Suffolk GP Federation about maintaining resilience but has not had a formal application to begin the process needed to close a branch.