Remarkable photos show water level drop on River Stour, Sudbury

Photos taken by Sudbury photographer Tim Ranson show the incredible drop in water level on the River Stour.

The level dropped suddenly after a control gate was blocked open at Cornard weir.

Desperate attempts to save the fish. Photo by Tim Ranson. ANL-161125-154328001

The main river channel has shrunk while cut-offs have been left almost completely dry, as seen at the cut off the former Granary.

The Environment Agency (EA) is working to fix the problem, saying they hope to have it working by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile EA workers have been desperately trying to save thousands of fish that have been left in the increasingly shallow pools, wading in the mud and catching them in nets before relocating them in deeper water.

There is very little water left in the River Stour in Sudbury at the cut off to the Granary. Photo of Tim Ranson ANL-161125-154419001

The remarkable water level drop on the River Stour cut off at Sudbury Rowing Club. Photo by Tim Ranson ANL-161125-153532001

The River Stour cut off at The Quay Theatre, Sudbury. Photo by Tim Ranson ANL-161125-153649001

The low level of the River Stour in Sudbury. Photo by Tim Ranson ANL-161125-153833001

EA workers are wading through the mud to save the fish. Photo by Tim Ranson ANL-161125-154045001