Reserves are back in the Thurlow Nunn League

Haverhill Rovers have confirmed that their reserve team has been accepted into the 2017/18 Thurlow Nunn Reserve League.

The Rovers’ second team had been in the league — winning it in 2006/07 — until a disastrous 2012/13 season when the team withdrew after five games.

But they have now re-established a team, who will take part in the league from next term.

The reserves will act as a feeder team for the Premier Division side from last season. First-team manager Ben Cowling said: “Ultimately it means we have a better pathway for the players to progress.

“Last year we struggled to get enough game time for our development players.

“We recognised we needed a better back-up squad. If we want to attract and keep the most promising youngsters, it’s important to provide a clear path for progress.

“This will create a good environment for our reserves.”