Return of Clare market pulls in the crowds

Hundreds of people flocked to the return of Clare market which was last held in the town about 20 years ago.

Sixteen stalls, many of which were local businesses, show-cased their wares for the market’s comeback on Saturday.

Clare, Suffolk. Clare's monthly market returns after an absence of 20 years. Picture is Hannah Hill of Cloth Clare. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The market will be held on the third Saturday of every month and was reinstated by St Edmundsbury Borough Council, in partnership with Clare Town Council, following public demand.

Sharon Fairweather, market development officer at the borough council, said: “The stalls were very busy all day. The bread stall sold out of bread by 11am so they will be bringing more next time.

“It was a lovely atmosphere. There was a lot of chatter with people saying it was nice to see it. The businesses did well. There was an increased footfall and they were supportive of the market.”

Terry Clements, the mayor of St Edmundsbury, and Thetford town crier Mike Wabe helped launch the market.

Clare Library ran a community stall and there was music and children’s entertainment.

The next market will be held on September 16 and details of stallholders will appear on Clare’s Facebook page.

For more pictures, see Thursday’s Haverhill Echo newspaper.