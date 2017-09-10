Ridgewell garden show offers up a taste of the Orient

A splash of Oriental colour added a different cultural perspective to the exhibits displayed at Ridgewell Garden Society’s annual show.

The show at the village hall featured 12 flower arranging exhibits put together by the Li Qui (Chinese) Tai Chi Academy, which meets at the every Thursday at the Ridgewell Congregational Hall.

The members of the academy even wore their traditional Chinese dress as they showed off their skills in Ikebono, Japanese flower arranging.

Adam Richardson, who has run the Ridgewell Tai Chi Academy for some three years, said: “The show worked out really quite well.

“We had a lot of compliments about the displays.

“We are trying to introduce a different cultural aspect and it was received well.”

Tai Chi incorporates the Japanese arts of calligraphy, gardening, heart poetry, war archery, plus Ikebono.

Adam is an experienced lecturer in Ninpo (Japanses ninjutsu), a military based art rather than a martial art and teaches it at the Congregational Hall each Monday.

He taught Bear Grylls for three years during a ten year stay at Eton College and has written two books on the subject.

Adam still teaches at a few colleges in Essex and previously lectured at West Suffolk College.