Ridgewell slimmers go beyond the call for a charitable cause

A group of slimmers from Ridgewell has raised £,1500 for Cancer Research UK by walking the distance of three marathons.

The slimmers and villagers managed a combined 78.6 miles celebration walk at Ridgewell playing field.

The groups were taking part in the Walk All over Cancer with Slimming World Campaign where slimmers across the UK and Ireland were sponsored to hit a self-selected steps target by their friends and family.

To honour their achievements and raise even more money the group decided to hold their own celebration event at Ridgewell Playing Field by Walking a Marathon - but they ended up going far beyond that.

The champion slimmers attend the Ridgewell Slimming World group run by consultant Vanessa Heales.

Weight loss consultant Vanessa, who herself has lost five and half stone, said “We had lovely weather conditions for our Walk over Cancer event and in true Slimming World style, our members, friends and families and locals too, were out in force supporting the event.

“They showed what can be done when we come together both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money.

“I am so proud of all the members and helped raise a fantastic amount of money!

“At Slimming World we help members find an enjoyable way of getting more active and encourage them to increase their activity levels step by step, until it comes part of their daily routine.

“In our group we all support each other to live a healthier and more active lifestyle.

It’s amazing to see just how much difference weight loss can make.”

Around the field were various stalls run by members and groups raising funds for themselves such as brownies and scouts.

The total money raised also include money for the village hall development fund.

For further details on Ridgewell Slimming world contact Vanessa on 07917466641

The group runs Mondays 5.30 and 7.30pm.