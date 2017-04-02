Robber pushes over elderly woman and steals her handbag as she walks to Haverhill church

An elderly woman on her way to church in Haverhill was pushed to the ground by a robber who stole her handbag.

The woman was walking in Camps Road to St Mary’s Church at 9.18am yesterday (Sunday, April 2) when she was robbed by a man, aged in his 20s.

He fled the scene along the alleyway of Lower Downs Slade, leading to Downs Crescent.

The man is described as having a tanned complexion, about 5ft 8in tall, slim/slight build with a dark beard and moustache.

He was wearing a hooded top and a beanie hat.

The woman’s handbag is light coloured.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with the incident and ask any witnesses to call 101 and quote CAD reference 111 of April 2.