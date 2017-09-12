Rotarians join the circus in wake of Irma

The Rotary Club of Haverhill & District has forged an unlikely alliance with a circus to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Irma.

Rotarians will be at the Recreation Ground in Haverhill after each performance by John Lawson’s Circus on Friday (4.30pm and 7.30pm), Saturday (2pm and 5pm) and Sunday (2pm) to collect funds for the Rotary International Disaster Aid appeal.

With whole island populations having been left homeless by the devastating hurricane, the Rotary Club is keen to raise funds to provide aid, with British colonies, such as Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, their main focus for help.

The money raised would be used to buy Shelterboxes or water purification kits.

Mike Morris, a member of the Haverhill Rotary Club, said: “We have not got enough money in our reserve to just go and say, we can get three shelter boxes in, for example.

“Maybe we might be able to add some money to it and go on from there.

“I can’t actually say what we can send, it depends on the generosity of the British public.”

The items that the money could provide include a fully equipped Water-Survival Box currently costing £150.

The rigid plastic box has a capacity of 54 litres and contains a water purification kit sufficient for a family of four for about four months, and a set of essential survival items, including utensils for eating and drinking; health and hygiene; simple tools; and other household equipment.

A fully equipped Shelterbox costs £590 and has a multi purpose 185 litre capacity rigid plastic container, which contains one new ten-person tent, ten new sleeping bags and useful ancillary equipment, including water purification material, water carrying bags, cooking pots, rope, tools etc.