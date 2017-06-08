Rovers get community football gong

Haverhill Rovers are the winners of this year’s FA Charter Standard Community Club regional award, presented by McDonald’s.

Rovers beat off the other county winners in the East Midlands and East Region to claim the award, after being put forward as winners of the Suffolk award.

The club win a coaching bursary, a plaque and a certificate, which will be presented at this year’s Suffolk FA Awards Night on Friday, June 23.

Haverhill Community Sports Association football development officer Peter Betts, who is also charter standard award co-ordinator for Rovers and Borough, said: “It is great to see one of the clubs from the area winning a regional award.

“The fact this is not just a county award recognises the hard work that has taken place. It is recognition for all the players, parents and the committee.

“From the club’s perspective the support and partnership they have with key organisations are vital.

“Community clubs have five-year development programmes in place so there is a clear vision for the club.”

Suffolk FA football development manager Michael Cornall said: “I am delighted. In recent seasons, the club has developed significantly through its philosophy, coach development and football for all ethos.

“The new 3G facility at The New Croft has enabled the club to increase playing opportunities and link in with local partners to grow and promote the club.

“I would like to congratulate Peter Betts and all involved at the club.”