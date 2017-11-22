Santa and his sleigh all set for a visit to Haverhill

Anyone popping down to Tesco’s Haverhill supermarket this weekend with their children might want to get their Christmas wish list ready too.

That is because, courtesy of the Haverhill Lions, Santa and his sleigh, and possibly an elf or two, will be outside the front of the store on Saturday, from 9am to 3.30pm amd Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Members of the Lions will be holding a bucket collection for charity while Father Christmas welcomes children to join him on the sleigh and tell him what they hope for this Christmas. He will also be giving out sweets to each child that he sees.