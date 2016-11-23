Santa Claus is coming to town

Father Christmas is due to make one of his first visits to Haverhill this weekend (November 26 to 27) when he parks his sleigh outside Tesco supermarket.

The event has been made possible by Haverhill Lions Club who will be raising funds via bucket donations to support local good causes.

Lions President David Goodwin said: “We ask the kids whether they have written to Father Christmas and what they want for Christmas. It’s a great chance to meet children and if they’ve been good they can have a sweet.”

After his visit, Santa will take up residence in his grotto at Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre for the first three weekends in December.

This year Haverhill Lions have donated to Haverhill Ultrasound Scanner Project, Haverhill food bank (Reach), St Nicholas Hospice Care and Macmillan Cancer Support.