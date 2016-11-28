Santa moves to the Haverhill Lions’ grotto at Sturmer

Santa has left his Lapland home to take up residence in his grotto at Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre.

Santa and his elves will be welcoming children at the garden centre, just east of the Haverhill bypass on the A1017, on the first three weekends in December from 10am to 3pm.

He will also be helping Haverhill Lions Club raise money for Haverwell Community Wellbeing Fund, St Nicholas Hospice and Medic Alert.

This is the second year Santa and the elves have visited Sturmer Nurseries.

Haverhill Lions Club president David Goodwin said: “We were overwhelmed by last year’s grotto where Santa met over 500 children.

“Everyone has a lovely time and we can raise vital funds to support local good causes.’

Each child will get a personal visit with Santa, a present, Christmas Eve essentials, including magic key and reindeer food, and Santa’s Official Nice List certificate for being good.

It is £6 per child and there are activities to amuse them while waiting and a postbox for letters to Santa.

Families can also take their own photos for no extra charge, or they can purchase a picture with Santa from the Lions’ photographer.