Santa sleigh dates set for Haverhill, Kedington and Steeple Bumpstead

Santa Claus and his sleigh will be pulling up at a number of locations in and around Haverhill between December 5 and Christmas Eve.

The sleigh is sent out on tour every year by Haverhill Round Table and Haverhill Rotary Club with volunteers collecting money that is put back into good causes in the community.

The sleigh will be at the following locations (Haverhill unless specified) on the following dates;

Monday, December 5; Strawberry Fields. Wednesday 7; Kedington. Thursday 8; Steeple Bumpstead. Saturday 10; High Street. Monday 12; Parkway. Tuesday 13; Boyton Hall/Churchill. Wednesday 14; Wilsey estate. Thursday 15; Hamlet Road. Saturday 17; High Street. Monday 19: Meadowlands. Wednesday 21; Hanchett End. Thursday 22: Roman Way. Saturday 24: High Street.