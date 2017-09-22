Scam warning after false HMRC calls in Suffolk

Suffolk Police have warned of a telephone scam following reports this week that a number of residents have been contacted by a caller claiming to be from the tax office, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Fraudsters are typically contacting the elderly and vulnerable, warning victims of arrest warrants, outstanding debts or unpaid taxes in their name.

On occasions, victims have been told to purchase a quantity of music vouchers or told a sum of cash will be collected from their home address.

Suffolk Constabulary are reminding residents that HMRC will never make phone calls, use text messages or email to tell you about a tax rebate or penalty and will never ask for payment in this way.

In addition, police are urging businesses to brief their staff about this type of scam and ask that any member of the public who requests to purchase large amounts of iTunes or similar vouchers are offered support and that police contacted if there are concerns.

For advice on keeping yourself safe against scams, please visit: www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

For more information on this type of crime do visit: www.actionfraud.police.uk

Alternatively, report incidents of fraud to Action Fraud using their online reporting tool www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 1232040.

You can also sign up to the Trading Standards weekly email alert on rogues and scams targeting Suffolk at www.suffolk.gov.uk/JoinTheFight